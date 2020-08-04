EDMONTON -- Two more residents at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre have died from the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

A total of 24 people connected to the site – all patients – have died after contracting the virus.

It is now Alberta's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said, surpassing the 21 deaths at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

"I know that many are concerned about the outbreak...I am as well," Dr. Deena Hinshaw added.

There continues to be 62 active cases at Good Samaritan: 42 residents and 20 employees.

Since the first COVID-19 diagnosis at Good Samaritan in mid-June, 14 residents and 12 staff have recovered from the illness.

A man whose senior mother lives in the residence has pleaded for daily testing to be done there; Good Samaritan said last week there’s “currently no requirement for daily asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.”

"AHS is working closely with the operator, has deployed staff on site to provide extra assistance, and is meeting with leadership daily to ensure that all necessary steps are being taken," Hinshaw said. "Health officials are doing everything possible to support those who have tested positive and to prevent others from being exposed."

On Tuesday, Alberta reported five deaths and 303 cases of COVID-19 since Friday.