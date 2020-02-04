EDMONTON -- The Government of Alberta reviewing the Local Authorities Election Act after feedback since the last election.

Their goal is to improve transparency and participation in local elections, the government said Tuesday.

"Albertans expect local elections to be fair, transparent and inclusive," Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu said. "This consultation will determine if and how we, as a government, can better meet these goals."

The review would apply to rules around municipal and school board elections, the province said.

Topics include the length of campaigning, nomination process, campaign finances, third-party advertising and recall of municipally elected officials.

The government will also have discussions with municipalities and community advocacy groups.

Feedback can be provided online at Alberta.ca from Feb. 4 to March 4.