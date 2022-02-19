Grande Prairie RCMP investigate sexual assault

Mounties are investigating after a person was pulled inside a vehicle in northern Alberta and sexually assaulted.

According to Grande Prairie RCMP, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a person was walking in the area of 108 Avenue and 93A Street when they were approached by a vehicle and then brought inside.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

There is no description of the suspect, Mounties said, adding that the vehicle is described as possibly dark in colour and has four doors.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage while travelling on 108 Avenue between 100 Street and 92 Street on Wednesday between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.