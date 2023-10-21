Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of semi-truck rollover on Highway 43

Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi-truck rollover that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 43 and Range Road 41.

Early Saturday, westbound lanes were completely blocked by the truck and traffic was diverted, with eastbound traffic severely slowed.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP updated their earlier release to say that Highway 43 and Range Road 41 have been reopened for travel.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.