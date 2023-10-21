Edmonton

    • Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of semi-truck rollover on Highway 43

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have cleared the scene of a semi-truck rollover that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 43 and Range Road 41.

    Early Saturday, westbound lanes were completely blocked by the truck and traffic was diverted, with eastbound traffic severely slowed.

    Shortly after 9 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP updated their earlier release to say that Highway 43 and Range Road 41 have been reopened for travel.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News