EDMONTON -- WARNING: The content below may be distressing to readers.

A disturbing decal which appeared to use the likeness of 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been condemned in Canada's House of Commons.

Alexandre Boulerice, NDP MP of Quebec's Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie constituency, asked the house on Friday to denounce the sticker.

"I think you will find unanimous consent to adopt the following notion," Boulerice told the Speaker.

"That the House condemn the sticker that appeared in the media today encouraging a violent sexual assault on a young environmental activist, and all other racist and intolerant [imagery] that that image might lead us to."

Boulerice called the decal – which shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind, with "Greta" scrawled across the female's back – disgusting.

J’ai pris la parole au #parlement pour dénoncer l’autocollant dégueulasse d’une pétrolière qui montre clairement une agression sexuelle contre ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩. Je demande une condamnation unanime de cette attaque sexiste et dégradante. #DroitsDesFemmes #polcan #NPD pic.twitter.com/zHI47fikx9 — Alexandre Boulerice (@alexboulerice) February 28, 2020

An investigation by Alberta RCMP concluded the decal "does not meet the elements of child pornography. Nor does the decal depict a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person."

An Alberta energy company whose logo appears at the bottom of the decal has not responded to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.

X-Site Energy Services advertises water management and high-efficiency frac fluid heating in Alberta and B.C.