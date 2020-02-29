Greta Thunberg responds to graphic decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a rally at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
EDMONTON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg has acknowledged a graphic decal from an Alberta energy company allegedly depicting a sex act with a female figure who appears to be the 17-year-old Swede.
Thunberg quoted a tweet detailing the decal, saying “They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we’re winning.”
They are starting to get more and more desperate...— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020
This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9
The decal created fierce backlash, and was even condemned in Canada’s House of Commons on Friday.
Alexandre Boulerice, NDP MP of Quebec's Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie constituency, asked the house on Friday to denounce the sticker.
Boulerice called the decal – which shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind, with "Greta" scrawled across the female's back – disgusting.
An investigation by Alberta RCMP concluded the decal "does not meet the elements of child pornography. Nor does the decal depict a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn