EDMONTON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg has acknowledged a graphic decal from an Alberta energy company allegedly depicting a sex act with a female figure who appears to be the 17-year-old Swede.

Thunberg quoted a tweet detailing the decal, saying “They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we’re winning.”

The decal created fierce backlash, and was even condemned in Canada’s House of Commons on Friday.

Alexandre Boulerice, NDP MP of Quebec's Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie constituency, asked the house on Friday to denounce the sticker.

Boulerice called the decal – which shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind, with "Greta" scrawled across the female's back – disgusting.

An investigation by Alberta RCMP concluded the decal "does not meet the elements of child pornography. Nor does the decal depict a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn