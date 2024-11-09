Group gathers for 'celebration' of Alberta's new transgender policies

More than 100 Albertans gathered outside the legislature building on Saturday to voice their support for the province's new legislation aimed at transgender women and youth.

The province tabled three new bills earlier this month aimed at the transgender and non-binary community, which – according to 2021 census data – makes up less than 0.4 per cent of Albertans.

If the bills are passed, they will ban transgender women and girls from female sporting divisions, restrict gender-affirming medical treatments for trans and non-binary youth, and require schools to disclose and get parental approval to use a student's preferred pronoun or name at school.

"Today we're actually here for a celebration of legislation," said organizer Benita Pedersen.

"In the past, I have protested against legislation I disagree with. But in this case, I am here to praise the legislation rather than protest it."

Pedersen is the founder of All Fired Up for Freedom, a group focused on "the protection and restoration of individual rights, freedoms and responsibilities."

The rally was organized by six groups, including Pedersen's and the Association for Reformed Political Action Canada (ARPA), a group aimed at bringing "a biblical perspective" to civil authorities.

Pedersen said she was happy with the turnout.

"We're getting the sense that the majority of Albertans believe in healthy boundaries for children, believe that the relationship of parents and kids is special, and nothing should interfere with that," she said.

A group of Albertans came together to show their support for the province's new legislation aimed at the transgender and non-binary community on Nov. 9, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

Since the policies were announced, thousands of Albertans -- including doctors, transgender health-care specialists, legal experts, educators and LGBTQ2S+ advocates -- have protested and voiced their opposition to the legislation.

Critics have also raised questions about government overreach, saying medical decisions for youth should be between the youth, their parents and their doctors.

Egale Canada and Skipping Stone Foundation said they will be taking legal action against the Alberta government over the policies.

Premier Danielle Smith said she believes the policies are reasonable and will hold up in court.

Smith has maintained the legislation is to protect youth and is based on policy changes in countries like Denmark and the U.K.