Guide to Edmonton's K-Days 2024

Crews are putting the finishing touches at the Edmonton Expo Centre and the surrounding exhibition grounds for this year's edition of K-Days.

The annual summer festival starts on Friday with the Premier's pancake breakfast and runs through Sunday, July 28.

"This festival has been around since 1879. It's a great place to come, reconnect with family and friends, and enjoy the great outdoors," Arlindo Gomes, a vice-president with Explore Edmonton, told media on Thursday.

With the forecast highs in the mid-30s for the opening few days of K-Days, festival-goers can beat the heat in several ways, including heading inside the 500,000 square feet of climate-controlled space of the Expo Centre, site of several exhibit halls. Misting stations and drinking water stations will be available outside throughout the grounds.

Last year, more than 557,000 people attended K-Days, a drop from 760,000 in 2022. Officials say several rainy days impacted 2023 attendance.

Guest entrances

Coliseum/LRT pedway over 118 Avenue

Borden Park Road/73 Street

What to do

K-Days Music Fest: Headliner music each night https://am.ticketmaster.com/exploreedmonton/en/buy/kdays-music-fest

Headliner music each night https://am.ticketmaster.com/exploreedmonton/en/buy/kdays-music-fest Midway: Rides including The Zipper, Mega Drop, Niagara Falls Flume, Polar Express, Ring of Fire and Crazy Mouse Coaster.

Rides including The Zipper, Mega Drop, Niagara Falls Flume, Polar Express, Ring of Fire and Crazy Mouse Coaster. Kidway: area designed for kids of all ages

area designed for kids of all ages Shopping: Market Hall inside the Expo Centre

Market Hall inside the Expo Centre Food and drink: new offerings from deep-fried delights to all things decadent and frozen, and the Happy Beer Gardens at Klondike Park

new offerings from deep-fried delights to all things decadent and frozen, and the Happy Beer Gardens at Klondike Park Strolling performers: Across the midway including acrobats, clowns, magicians and sword-swallowers

Across the midway including acrobats, clowns, magicians and sword-swallowers Super Dogs : the Global Pet Foods SuperDogs present 'Hollywoof: A Night At the Pawscars' at the Expo Centre Arena

: the Global Pet Foods SuperDogs present 'Hollywoof: A Night At the Pawscars' at the Expo Centre Arena Slamfest: live Top Talent Wrestling at the North Stage July 19 and July 22-26, 1:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. daily

live Top Talent Wrestling at the North Stage July 19 and July 22-26, 1:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. daily Explorium Exhibit Halls: Discovery Zone, Indigenous Experience, Innovation Zone and Sensory Inclusion Zone

Discovery Zone, Indigenous Experience, Innovation Zone and Sensory Inclusion Zone Shows including The Great French Canadian Patio Party and Taylor Shines: The Ultimate Swifties Dance Party

including The Great French Canadian Patio Party and Taylor Shines: The Ultimate Swifties Dance Party Park After Dark: nightly concert afterparties hosted by top DJs from 10 p.m. to midnight https://www.k-days.com/see-do/park-after-dark

nightly concert afterparties hosted by top DJs from 10 p.m. to midnight https://www.k-days.com/see-do/park-after-dark Canadian Armed Forces: Interactive displays from military branches

Interactive displays from military branches Competitions: New foods, Klondike Beard, Alberta Strongman and competitive exhibits

Transportation

Driving

Entrances: 116 Avenue, 73 Street, 79 Street, Coliseum.

116 Avenue, 73 Street, 79 Street, Coliseum. Parking: $20 daily, pay-by-plate, credit or debit only, no in/out privileges.

Lots in area

Bellevue Centre: entrance on 73 Street north of 112 Avenue

entrance on 73 Street north of 112 Avenue Borden Park West: entrance on 73 Street or 79 Street north of 112 Avenue

entrance on 73 Street or 79 Street north of 112 Avenue Coliseum: entrance via Wayne Gretzky Drive (Northbound) & 119 Avenue

entrance via Wayne Gretzky Drive (Northbound) & 119 Avenue East Parking Lot off 116 Avenue: access via Wayne Gretzky Drive

access via Wayne Gretzky Drive North Parking Lot off 112 Avenue: access via 73 Street and 112 Ave

access via 73 Street and 112 Ave Concordia University, 112 Avenue and 73 Street: $15 parking, short walk to grounds

Park & Ride lots

Belvedere LRT Station: Capital Line LRT to K-Days

Capital Line LRT to K-Days Clareview LRT Station: Capital Line LRT to K-Days

Capital Line LRT to K-Days Davies Transit Centre: Valley Line LRT then Capital Line LRT to K-Days

Valley Line LRT then Capital Line LRT to K-Days Eaux Claires Transit Centre: 120X or 110X and Route 123 or Route 8 to K-Days

120X or 110X and Route 123 or Route 8 to K-Days Lewis Farms Transit Centre: Route 4 and Capital Line LRT to K-Days

Route 4 and Capital Line LRT to K-Days Stadium LRT Station: Capital Line LRT to K-Days (parking here unavailable after 3 p.m. on July 28 due to football game)

Transit

LRT

take Capital Line northbound and southbound to Coliseum Station

Bus

Coliseum Transit Centre is adjacent to LRT station.

Main-line routes

Route 5 from Westmount via 124 Street, Jasper Avenue, 95 Street and 118 Avenue

Route 8 from University and Abbotsfield via 82 Avenue, 99 Street, Jasper Avenue, 109 Street and 118 Avenue

Route 53 crosstown service from Mill Woods, Capilano, Belvedere and Clareview transit centres via 50 Street, Fulton Road, Wayne Gretzky Drive and Fort Road

Neighbourhood routes

Route 101 - along 112 Avenue with access to south gates

Route 102 - service from Kingsway and Abbotsfield transit centres via 106 Street, 122 Avenue, 118 Avenue, 54 Street, and 121 Avenue

Route 104 - service from Clareview Transit Centre via 50 Street and 118 Avenue

Route 123 - service from Northgate Transit Centre via 153 Avenue, 90 Street, 130 Avenue, 82 Street, and 118 Avenue

Bicycle

self-serve bike racks at Gate 1 by LRT station, Gate 2 off Borden Park Road and 73 Street

E-scooter

allowed only outside gates. Pick-up/drop-off at Borden Park Road/73 Street by Gate 2

Taxi