Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
According to AHS, facilities in the Edmonton health zone enacted "short-term" surge protocols late Tuesday to promote "patient flow" and "manage the high number of admitted patients waiting" in emergency departments.
As of Thursday afternoon, AHS says hallway care is no longer required as capacity requirements have returned to normal.
"Units are no longer being asked to proactively take an additional patient, though this practice may be in place on certain sites and units as part of normal surge capacity protocols," said James Wood, AHS spokesperson, in a statement to CTV News.
"Thank you to the teams throughout the zone for their tireless work to support the current patient demand."
A 'COMMON' SURGE
Wood called it "common" to see a surge of patients after a summer long weekend but noted Alberta's capital city hospitals are already managing high patient volumes, including an increased number who require isolation and inpatient units on outbreak status.
During the surge period, AHS instructed acute care staff have been directed to review all patient cases to see which could be moved to their home health zone and if any continuing-care residents could return to their long-term care or supportive living home.
They were also directed to reduce emergency inpatient volume. That was being done by having units accommodate one patient per unit above census for another 24 to 36 hours "while other strategies are being carried out."
"This may mean having one patient bed in a hallway," Wood confirmed, adding that was not the "preferred method" for providing care but was "currently necessary to ensure that all patients receive the care they need."
'THIS ISN'T NEW'
Some health care workers say these types of protocols are not new to the province, but the timing is creating additional apprehension, with August and July typically being slower intake months.
"I am very concerned we are discussing this in August," said Dr. Paul Parks, Alberta Medical Association section president for emergency medicine.
"Typically, July and August are our best months for flow and capacity," he told CTV News Edmonton. "So the fact that we are talking about adding additional disaster mode over-capacity protocols right in the middle of August is very, very concerning."
'ABSOLUTELY COMPROMISED'
For Parks, the worry is that there may be little remaining capacity ready to help patients in September and October when intake numbers rise due to the return of seasonal viruses and illnesses, in addition to constant pandemic-related hospitalizations.
"There's no question we get more traumas after the August long weekend. We know that," Parks added.
"Once we hit September and everything gets back to full speed (with) schools back in," Parks said, "we will be absolutely compromised to the point where we can't give safe and timely care to Albertans if the trend continues."
That feeling is echoed by an employee at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, who asked to remain anonymous over fears of reprisal.
"I feel like any day we are on the verge of complete collapse," they told CTV News. "You could have a bus crash, and we are on the verge of not being able to handle that."
In their view, the healthcare system is being held up by staff regularly working 16-hour days.
"Everyone is unhappy," they added. "Staff are exhausted. Patients are angry because they don't feel like they are getting any care. It's just a vicious cycle that doesn't appear to be ending."
Karen Craik, United Nurses of Alberta provincial secretary-treasurer and registered nurse, says part of the problem is that baseline staffing levels are not being maintained, with numbers not being adjusted to account for sick time, isolation, or vacation.
"(Nurses) are already doing the best they can," Craik said. "And you are now being asked to triage again for hallway nursing, and you can't give your utmost care to all these patients."
"What it does is add to the stress of the registered nurses and anybody in the healthcare system because when you have urgent care centres being closed or emergency rooms being backed up and having to transfer patients onto units for hallway nursing, it adds extra moral stress," she added.
"As a registered nurse, you want to look after your patient and to look after them properly. But when they are in a hallway, you cannot necessarily keep track of them. It really hampers their privacy, and it hampers the privacy of their family as well."
'THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE'
The Official Opposition called on the United Conservative government to take immediate action to resolve long-standing healthcare system pressure.
"We're already beyond the brink right now in early August," said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta NDP deputy leader. "This is not acceptable."
"There are people whose lives are at stake," Hoffman added. "There are health care workers whose mental health and their physical fatigue is at a breaking point."
The Opposition says it will be putting forward proposals with specific targeted investment and strategies to alleviate the healthcare system pressure in the coming months.
"Every single leadership candidate running for any party needs to make public healthcare and the support of frontline workers and patients their highest priority."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski and Alex Antoneshyn
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to address staffing shortages, ER closures
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to address staffing shortages in Canada’s health-care system by streamlining the process to hire more internationally trained workers, and hiring more long-term care workers while increasing their salaries.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary works to repair damage left by Tuesday's fires inside city hall
A significant amount of damage was sustained inside Calgary's municipal building following an incident that took place earlier this week.
-
'It's a good day': neighbours board up Erin Woods flop house after two years of complaints
Dozens of Erin Woods residents say they're thrilled after a nearby flop house was evicted Thursday. So thrilled, in fact, that dozens brought plywood, tools and new locks to make sure the home stays empty.
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
'Push the panic button': Sask. sees surge in syphilis cases
Medical health officers are warning about a spike in syphilis cases in Saskatchewan this year.
-
Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Regina
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Government's handling of healthcare services leads to community feeling "forgotten"
While driving by on Highway 10, Balcarres seems to be a typical rural Saskatchewan community. It has a bar, a rink, and as of late, closures to its hospital.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Beaver spotted floating in east Regina pond
A beaver was spotted hanging out in east Regina on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
Drake tests negative for COVID, reschedules OVO Fest
OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert is back on one a week after Drake announced it was being postponed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
Three people charged in fatal stabbing outside Mississauga banquet hall last month
Two men from Calgary and a man from Vancouver have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Mississauga banquet hall last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Additional year of construction -- and traffic disruptions -- for Lafontaine tunnel revamp
Transport Minister Francois Bonardel said engineers discovered the tunnel is in worse shape than expected while doing the work.
Ottawa
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital being 'creative' with staffing to keep emergency department open
The clinical director of the emergency department at the Queensway Carleton Hospital insists the hospital in Ottawa's west end is being "more creative" with its staffing models to care for patients and keep the emergency department open this summer.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
Kitchener
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
-
Skyrocketing vehicle insurance rates impacting taxi drivers
Taxi drivers are speaking out, saying vehicle insurance rates have skyrocketed, leading to some hanging up their keys.
Northern Ontario
-
City of North Bay assisting local companies find employee
The City of North Bay will launch a pilot project this fall to help local companies find employee.
-
Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre celebrates the de Havilland Beaver
This year marks a milestone for what is considered one of Canada’s most iconic aircraft. The de Havilland ‘Beaver’ turns 75 years old this year, and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating the occasion with a Beaver Birthday Bash.
-
Timmins Chamber of Commerce offers free rapid antigen screening kits for COVID-19
The Timmins Chamber of Commerce is once again offering free rapid antigen screening kits to businesses and organizations in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado near Teulon, Man. turns up questions about reliability of cell phone alert system
There are concerns over the national public alerting system after a tornado touched down Tuesday night east of Teulon, Man.
-
-
RCMP searching for BC man last heard from in Brandon
55 year old Keith Zajac was last heard from on July 31st after he had checked in to the Super 8 motel in Brandon.
Vancouver
-
82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.
-
'A tornado of fire': More evacuations as Keremeos wildfire grows
New evacuation orders have been issued as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to grow.
-
Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game
Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog finds evidence for charges against B.C. RCMP officer after man seriously injured in traffic stop
British Columbia's police watchdog has found evidence for charges against a Vancouver Island RCMP officer after a man suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop last year.
-
'Interested in the chickens': Victoria cat owner fined for trespassing feline
A Victoria cat owner is facing a $150 fine since their curious cat keeps scoping out their neighbour's chicken coop.
-
Hand-painted 'Peanuts' characters returned to scene of Oak Bay holiday display
Wooden cut-outs of Charlie Brown, Sally and Snoopy were found Wednesday morning, neatly stacked, in the same place from which they had been taken nine months ago.