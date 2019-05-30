

CTV Edmonton





The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River is now under a mandatory evacuation order and residents of the Hamlet of Marten Beach must evacuate immediately.

Residents should take Highway 88 south and register at the Slave Lake Legacy Centre.

The Town of Slave Lake has also been placed on an eight hour evacuation alert. The province says this is not an evacuation order and the town is not in imminent danger, but residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The alert was issued shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents should gather medications, identification and other important documents and belongings and make arrangements for their pets.