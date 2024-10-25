Haunted houses galore, classic movie one-man show, and Oilers action: What a weekend in Edmonton

If you don't have plans for the weekend before Halloween, don't fret; a detailed list of weekend Halloween-themed events is right here.

Edmonton is chock-full of spooky and family-friendly events taking place over the upcoming weekend.

Here's what's happening in Edmonton, for all you late planners out there:

Halloween in YEG

HalloWhinny 2024

Mission Ridge Stables is hosting its fifth annual Halloween family-friendly event. Admission includes pony rides, craft making, trick or treating with the animals, a goat petting zoo, dressing up an animal in a costume as well as a costume contest with a grand prize of a free birthday party package booking valued at $350.

Tickets are available at the door.

When: Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Mission Ridge Stables, 54410 Range Road 255, Sturgeon County

Admission: $5 to $10

The Walking Dead House The Walking Dead House in Stony Plain in a promotional video. (Courtesy: SGK Productions/YouTube)The Walking Dead House, taking place at Heritage Park in Stony Plain, is a spooky playground that features two haunted house routes, one for the brave and one suitable for kids. Additional activities at the free event are a mad science show, a magician, balloon twister, slime making workshop, an axe throwing area and a rage room, a place to release your angst by smashing things to bits.

Guests are encouraged to bring a cash or non-perishable food bank donation for the Parkland Food Bank.

When: Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park, 5100 41 Avenue, Stony Plain

Admission: Free

Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Callingwood

A Halloween-themed scavenger hunt where the first 100 families to complete the hunt will win a free pumpkin. Guests can collect stickers from the various stores at the Marketplace to complete the hunt.

Tickets are available at the door.

When: Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: The Marketplace at Callingwood, 6655 178 Street NW

Admission: Free

Fine Arts and Concerts

Ghostbusters: A One Man Show St. Albert performer, Sean Bedard, performs the entire 1984 Ghostbusters film under an hour in a one-man show. (Courtesy: Alberta Ghostbusters)Local St. Albert artist and one of the biggest fans of the franchise, Sean Bedard performs the entirety of the 1984 blockbuster hit Ghostbusters in one hour for the movie's 40th anniversary, with zero back-up. He's the swiss-army knife of performers, acting as the lead, the director, the understudy, props master and costume designer in this laugh-out-loud live-performance rendition of the classic movie hit.

Tickets for the one-man all ages show are available at the Grindstone Theatre's website – just make sure to click on the Oct. 27 box in the calendar.

When: Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Grindstone Theatre, 10019 81 Avenue, Edmonton

Admission: $10 for youth, students and seniors, $12 general admission

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

A candlelit concert featuring classical music, movie and television series soundtracks and iconic Halloween songs will be performed by the Valkyrie String Quartet. The concert is being held on multiple nights at different venues from now until Halloween.

Tickets are available through the link.

When: Oct. 25 to 31

Where: Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11110 104 Avenue NW at MacEwan) and The Bison Lodge (9430 Scona Road NW, Edmonton)

Admission: $48 to $64

Hawksley Workman in concert

JUNO award winner and Gold Record-certified singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman will be performing his hits at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert. The Canadian musician has put out hit after hit since 1999 after releasing the self-produced indie album For Him and the Girls, and will be playing chart-topping singles including Striptease and Piano Blink.

When: Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Arden Theatre, 5 St. Anne Street, St. Albert

Admission: $48.75

Bear Grease The promotional art for Bear Grease, a live-performance show that blends the iconic musical with Indigenous tradition and culture. (Courtesy: Citadel Theatre)Bear Grease will be the show "that you want" as it combines the popular 1978 musical Grease with Indigenous tradition and culture in a perfectly-blended live performance.

To purchase tickets, head to the Citadel Theatre's website.

When: Oct. 17 to 27

Where: Citadel Theatre, 9828 101 A Avenue, Edmonton

Admission: $40 to $75

Sports

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The orange and blue are looking to add another win to the record after losing in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place at 7 p.m. tonight.

When: Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Rogers Place, 10220 – 104 Avenue, Edmonton

Admission: $80 to $448 plus fees

Edmonton Elks vs. Toronto Argonauts

While sitting at second-to-last in the western division, the Edmonton Elks hope to end their season with a win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts tonight at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks have not clinched a spot in the playoffs.

When: Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium, 11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton

Admission: $19 to $105 plus fees