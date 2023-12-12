Hawrelak Park buildings designated as municipal historic resources

Several buildings at Hawrelak Park have been designated as municipal historic resources.

The main pavilion, the boat house, and picnic shelters one, two, and three, designed by Bittorf and Wensley Architects, have been recognized because of their unique architecture styles, which the city calls "high-quality examples of the organic modern/international style, with influences of west coast post and beam construction."

"The five buildings feature a common, repeated architectural type consisting of parallel concrete column and beam systems supporting a series of timber rafter trusses," the city said in a Tuesday news release.

"The roof systems consist of tongue and groove cedar decking topped with cedar shakes; this roofline leads up along a symmetrical curve to a central set of acrylic domed skylights or 'ridgelights' as the original architects called them."

Four of the buildings opened to the public in 1968, when the park was still known as Mayfair Park, with picnic shelter three opening in 1973.

The park was renamed after the late mayor, William Hawrelak, in 1976.

"William Hawrelak Park has always been a major attraction in Edmonton," principal heritage planner David Johnston wrote.

"It’s one of those places you can spend an entire day, and the five buildings that we’re designating are part of the reason. They've provided shelter to hundreds of thousands of people over the past 55 years, and they will continue to do so far into the future."

The structures are all scheduled to be rehabilitated as part of ongoing renovations at Hawrelak Park, which is currently closed to the public.

The park is scheduled to reopen in winter 2025-26.