Friends and coworkers are remembering the talents of homegrown architect Brad Kennedy.

A funeral for the 51-year-old lifelong Edmontonian took place Monday. He died earlier in May of a heart attack.

Those who don’t know Kennedy or the firm that bears his name will undoubtedly recognize the many residential towers that he designed in recent years.

No less than four high rise condos on trendy 104 Street were designed by Kennedy’s architectural group. Icon 1 and 2 were completed within the past decade, followed by two more towers that, despite slight height differences, appeared to otherwise be twins: Fox 1 and 2.

Yet another two towers set to grace the same street are Kennedy’s design as well: the upcoming Falcon towers.

Longtime friends point to two other residential condos that show Kennedy’s true talent. The Pearl, on Jasper Avenue and 120 Street, and his last completed project, The Symphony, which overlooks the river valley, the legislature and the Walterdale Bridge.

Allen Wasnea, the developer of The Symphony called Kennedy a true artist who created a masterpiece when he designed the 27-storey blue glassed tower.

“It’s really a shame that Brad was only with us for 51 years. He accomplished great things,” Wasnea said.

Wasnea was especially impressed that Kennedy was somehow able to integrate and meld the look of neighbouring historic buildings into his sleek, modern, blue curved glass tower.

Another longtime friend, city councillor Mike Nickel, said he first met Kennedy as a young architect who made business deals with a handshake, and made friendships for life. Nickel said his friend’s creativity with design was world class.

“I honestly believe he could have been a success anywhere. Brad was focused on everyone’s success. He wanted to be different, he wanted to be unique.”

At his eponymous firm on 124 Street, his staff of 35 does not yet know what the future holds, but are continuing to work on projects the firm is already committed to. Longtime friend and principal at Kennedy, Stephen Boyd, first met Kennedy at NAIT more than 30 years ago.

“Most architects, I think, actually hit their peak and do their best work in their later years of practice, so it is unfortunate.”

Kennedy leaves behind a wife and four children.