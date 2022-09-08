'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family

A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.

Brian Berland, 38, has been identified by family as the victim of Wednesday’s fatal stabbing.

Two other people were also injured.

Police issued a warning to residents in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying a man with an edged weapon had stabbed three people.

There's a heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday, Sept. 7, after one person was killed and two were injured in random attacks, according to Edmonton Police Service. (Nicole Weisberg/CTV News Edmonton)

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbings.

Allen Frost says Berland was his brother-in-law. He told CTV News Edmonton Berland was walking with his wife Jamie and the family dog Meatball when he was attacked.

“When they were going back I guess the guy came out of the bushes here and started attacking Brian for no reason,” Frost said.

“Brian yelled to my wife Jamie, ‘Run, Jamie, run! Go!’ So Brian’s a hero. He saved my wife.”

Meatball the dog hasn’t been seen since the attack. The family is looking for information on the whereabouts of the Pomeranian Shitzhu.

Meatball the Pomeranian Shitzhu. (Source: Allen Frost)

Frost says his wife and three children are devastated by the events.

“She’s taking it really hard. We’re all taking it really hard.”

“He was their favourite uncle. It’s going to be tough here for the next few days.”

He describes Berland as a kind-hearted sports fan who loved the Detroit Red Wings and wrestling.

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody. He was a really kind-hearted soul.”

“We were going to watch the UFC fights tonight, but that’s not going to happen anymore.”

A vigil will be held for Berland at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue. The family is inviting the public to come and remember Berland.

“If it wasn’t for him, maybe Jamie would be gone right now as well,” Frost said.

“If anyone wants to come out and share their respects, we’d appreciate that.”

Edmonton police will hold a press conference to update the public on the stabbings at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carry the press conference live.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicola Lampa.