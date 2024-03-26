'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar

A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.

Gift Tjaveondja, 30, was found by police with critical injuries shortly after midnight on March 17 in a parking lot near 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

He later died in hospital.

Byron Cardinal, 32, and Dakota Johnson, 31, have been charged with second-degree murder in his death, and the Edmonton Police Service has indicated it is looking for additional suspects.

Tjaveondja's family says he was leaving a restaurant when he was approached by a group of strangers yelling racial slurs, which led to the fight where Tjaveondja was fatally stabbed.

Dozens of people took part in a vigil on Saturday outside the restaurant to remember him.

A vigil was held for Gift Tjaveondja on March 23, 2024. (Credit: Vembii Katjatako) A vigil was held for Gift Tjaveondja on March 23, 2024. (Credit: Vembii Katjatako)

Tjaveondja's cousin Nico Cdog Hamunjela says he moved to Toronto from Namibia with his mother and brothers in 2010, before moving to Edmonton in 2012.

He described him as a passionate soccer player.

"He would play for maybe three, four teams in a weekend. He would never say no to soccer," Hamunjela told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"That was his very favourite game, and where he met a lot of people."

Gift Tjaveondja (Credit: Vembii Katjatako)

In addition to playing soccer, Hamunjela said Tjaveondja also enjoyed coaching youth soccer players.

"He was a good example. He was a captain, a leader. He was a leader of the young people. They would look up to him for advice, ideas, especially when it comes to soccer."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a funeral in Edmonton, and to transport Tjaveondja's body back to Namibia.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa and Connor Hogg