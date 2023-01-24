Heavy police presence in Leduc County: RCMP

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Range Road 262 and Township Road 503 in Leduc County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) There is a heavy police presence in the area of Range Road 262 and Township Road 503 in Leduc County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island