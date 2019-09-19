An annual, one-day event that connects homeless youth with the resources and support they need to change their lives is taking place today.

YEG Youth Connect serves people ages 13 to 29 who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

Available services include programs, counselling, health support, legal advice, haircuts and more.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Boyle Street Plaza, 9538 103A Ave. in Edmonton.

Sixty-five per cent of young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness left their schooling because they lacked support, resources and stability, according to a 2006 Youth Homelessness in Canada report.

Organizers say the resources this event provides can help youth turn their lives around.