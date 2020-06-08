EDMONTON -- Albertans are adding their voices to protests against racial injustices in the United States and Canada.

More than 10,000 people showed up for the Fight for Equity rally at the Alberta legislature on June 5. Thousands more participated in an online Be the Change rally earlier in the week.

But organizers of these events, including groups like Black Lives Matter in Edmonton, want the action to go beyond rallies and protests and are calling on people to support Black entrepreneurs and business owners.

Here are some Black-owned businesses Edmonton.

RESTAURANTS

SERVICES

RETAIL

To submit more Black-owned businesses use this form: