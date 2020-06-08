Advertisement
Here are some Black-owned businesses you can support in Edmonton
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 11:50AM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 3:57PM MDT
Food being prepared at Langano Skies. Dec. 11, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Albertans are adding their voices to protests against racial injustices in the United States and Canada.
More than 10,000 people showed up for the Fight for Equity rally at the Alberta legislature on June 5. Thousands more participated in an online Be the Change rally earlier in the week.
But organizers of these events, including groups like Black Lives Matter in Edmonton, want the action to go beyond rallies and protests and are calling on people to support Black entrepreneurs and business owners.
Here are some Black-owned businesses Edmonton.
RESTAURANTS
- Langano Skies Ethiopian Restaurant
- The Sugar Bowl
- Island Grill Edmonton
- Bete Africa Ethiopian Restaurant
- Zuhur Restaurant
- Walia Ethio Eritrean Restaurant
- A Yah Mi Deh
- The French Crêperie
- Sinit African Restaurant & Bar
- Awash Ethiopian Restaurant
- Sambusa Hut
- Narayanni's Restaurant
- Big Jerkk
- Sunset Reggae Kitchen
- Fartun Cultural Cuisine
- Tiramisu Bistro
- Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant
- The Bower
- Red Star
- Lock Stock Coffee
- Hummingbird Bakery & Events
- Irie Foods
- Café Zansi
- Eleanor and Laurent
- Old Beverly Café
SERVICES
- Melish Beauty Salon
- Zee Beauty
- Linger Interior Design Studio
- LeRoy Warden and Associates Realtors
- Wood Buffalo Cleaning Company
- Skyy Realty and Management
- Hermon Mehari Mortgage Associate
- Sherisse Alexander-Hume Mortgage Broker
- Bomcas Accounting
- Brianne Gabrielle Cakes
- Fo Photography
RETAIL
