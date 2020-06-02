EDMONTON -- A rally in Edmonton to protest racism and police brutality took place online Tuesday night as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, though that didn't stop some from coming to protest in person.

There have been several protests across North America following the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Edmonton's protest took place online since Alberta is limiting outdoor large gatherings to 50 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The online rally consisted of over 2,000 people while a smaller rally of several hundred people did show up outside city hall for a peaceful protest.

“Hopefully the people out there are listening this time. Listening to the stories, the real stories of racism that exists in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and all over North America,” said Jesse Lipscombe, Be the Change's organizer.

Lipscombe and nine other speakers shared stories of how racism has affected their lives. The rally began with a moment of silence for George Floyd, the speakers kneeling for two minutes and 53 seconds.

“The problem that we're starting to have and we've been having is that it gets pushed over here because it's not at an alert level yet. We're there now,” said Ethan Woodham, another speaker.

“All we want to do is be heard. We want to feel equal, we want the same opportunity afforded to us and it’s not happening. So we're just going to be louder.”

The online rally is still available to view on the Be the Change Facebook page.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk