EDMONTON -- The slow, steady soaking rain over the last couple days has waterlogged many areas in Alberta.

The network of CTV Edmonton weather stations around the city have received 35 to 52 mm of rain since it started late Wednesday night.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather stations in the Edmonton metro region have the Blatchford station at 45 mm and Stony Plain at 52 mm.

That’s more rain in Edmonton than all of May 2019 and 2018 COMBINED. 2019 had 17 mm of rain in May and 2018 had just 11.

This is the city’s heaviest two-day rainfall in the month of May since 2016. 41 mm fell on the 21st and 22nd. If you add in the 20th, 64 mm of rain fell over those three days.

Elsewhere around the province, the Calgary Springbank weather station has picked up 87 mm. The U of A plots at Breton and Edson have had over 60 mm.

Rain will end overnight or early Saturday morning and a drier pattern shapes up for the weekend.