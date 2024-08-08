Here's how to get to Folk Fest without a car

For the first time, Folk Fest patrons will be able to travel by train.

The Valley Line LRT will be running more often during the four-day music festival, which begins Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday, Valley Line trains will run every 10 minutes after 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, trains will run every 10 minutes all day, and on Sunday, trains will run every 10 minutes starting at 2:30 p.m.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador said it's exciting for festival-goers to have another way to get to Gallagher Park.

"Edmontonians have been waiting a really long time for the opportunity to be able to hop on the train and conveniently and easily get down to Folk Fest," she said.

According to the Folk Festival website, no parking is allowed in the Cloverdale, Strathearn or Bonnie Doon neighbourhoods. https://edmontonfolkfest.org/faq/#gettingtothefestival

Salvador said concerns over parking arise any time there is a large-scale festival or event in the city, which is why the city is encouraging visitors to use active modes of transportation like public transit.

The city formerly offered free park-and-ride bus shuttles to the festival, but Salvador said those have been discontinued now that the Valley Line Southeast is up and running.

"The LRT is accessible and brings you right to the festival grounds," said, adding that parking will be available at the Valley Line Davies station.

"So folks can park there for free and hop on the train to get to Folk Fest as well," she said.

Reduced rate parking will also be available to the Stadium and Windsor car parks at the University of Alberta Thursday to Sunday.

Secured bike parking will be available behind the Muttart Conservatory.

Parking for rental e-bikes and e-scooters will be available at the top of Connors Hill and on the corner of 98 Avenue and 95 Street.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny