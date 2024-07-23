Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go

Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.

Evacuees were initially told to take Highway 16 toward British Columbia. Alberta then directed evacuees to return because B.C. "had no capacity to house Albertans."

Reception centres are being set up in Calgary, Grande Prairie and Edmonton instead.

Grande Prairie reception centre: Bonnetts Energy Centre

Address: 10017 99 Ave., Grande Prairie, AB T8V 0R7

Calgary reception centre: Shouldice Arena

Address: 1515 Home Rd. NW, Calgary, AB T3B 5K9

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Edmonton reception centre: Kennedale Site, Building #2

Address: 12814 58 Street, Edmonton, AB T5W 3X4

The Edmonton centre will open at 2 p.m. and remain open 24/7 for services.

The Municipality of Jasper asks anyone still in the area to go to the Jasper Activity Centre at 303 Bonhomme St. If you need help to get there, call 780-852-6543.