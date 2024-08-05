EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Heritage Festival cancels Monday events due to 'significant' storm damage

    The Heritage Festival announced it was cancelled Monday due to damage from Sunday's storm.
    The Edmonton Heritage Festival announced it will be closed Monday due to storm damage.

    “The storm has caused significant damage to our festival infrastructure, Including critical structural elements, electrical, propane and water systems," organizers said in a statement posted to X.

    “Safety is our top priority,” they continued, “and we are currently assessing the damage.”

    "This is devastating news to us, our volunteers, and the pavilions who have all come together to share culture and heritage with the community."

    Monday was the final day of the three-day event.

