High-flying circus brings 'wheel of death' to St. Albert this weekend

A unique European-style traveling circus has set up shop in St. Albert for the weekend.

From under the big top at the St. Albert Centre parking lot, Cirque Italia will perform their 1950's-themed show, offering thrilling circus acts including trampolining, acrobatics, rope-walking, roller skating, contortion, juggling and a Wheel of Death – all above a stage holding 35,000 gallons of water.

The all-ages water circus features diverse talents from performers hailing from Argentina, Brazil and Romania.

The circus will remain at St. Albert Centre until Aug. 25. The circus will open back up at West Edmonton Mall from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8, before heading to Sherwood Park from Sept. 12 to 15.

Here are the showtimes in St. Albert:

Aug. 22 - 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 - 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Every full-priced adult ticket comes with a free child admission.

For more information about Cirque Italia, click the link. Tickets for the event are available on the Cirque Italia website and at the box office. Prices for tickets range between $35 and $80.