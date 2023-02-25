High Prairie man arrested, facing drug and firearms charges

Grande Prairie RCMP arrested and charged a man after a traffic stop where he was found to be carrying what police suspect to be cocaine and an imitation firearm.

On Feb. 2, police were searching for a man believed to be breaking multiple release conditions. He was seen riding in a taxi, which was pulled over at a traffic stop where the man was arrested.

Police found what they suspected to be 57 grams of cocaine and an imitation firearm on the man.

RCMP also searched his home where they found what they believed to be 50 grams of methamphetamine, 100 ml of GHB and two firearms.

Derek Charles Shaw, 36, of High Prairie has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance;

Seven counts of failure to comply with release conditions;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Shaw was wanted on several warrants for similar offences when he was arrested, added police.

Shaw was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Feb. 27.