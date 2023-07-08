High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning

A heat warning is in effect for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park are under a heat warning, with day time highs near 30 degrees expected again Sunday, with an overnight low close to 14 degrees.

Environment Canada advises people protect themselves from the heat by staying hydrated, rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day and spending time in cool indoor spaces when possible.

Children and pets should not be left in a vehicle for any length of time.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include:

High body temperature;

Lack of sweat;

Confusion;

Fainting; and

Unconsciousness.

Environment Canada notes that infants, children and seniors are more prone to suffering from severe effects from heat.

Most of Alberta was under a heat warning Saturday, with temperatures expected to moderate on Monday.