Highway 16 east of Vegreville, Alta., reopens after hours of detours due to crash

EDMONTON -

Westbound traffic along Highway 16 east of Vegreville, Alta., was diverted for several hours Thursday as emergency crews worked to clear a jack-knifed semi-truck.

Traffic in the area of Range Road 143 was diverted away from the blocked highway for more than four hours. The highway has since reopened.

No one was injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision, RCMP say.

Vegreville is approximately 103 kilometres east of Edmonton.