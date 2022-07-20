Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting Wednesday

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

A government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data.

Alberta has been updating its COVID-19 dashboard only on Wednesdays for weeks, and suspended scheduled press conferences recently.

On Tuesday, the province announced all Albertans 18 and older can get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Wednesday.

