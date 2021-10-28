Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday

EDMONTON -

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Watch her live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

There are 810 patients in hospital with the disease, 184 of whom are under intensive care.

Alberta has 8,733 active cases and a seven-day daily average of 590 infections.

Among all Albertans, 73.8 per cent have received one vaccine dose and 67.5 per cent have received two or more shots.

The rates among Albertans eligible for a vaccine are 86.8 per cent vaccinated with at least one dose and 79.4 per cent fully vaccinated.

More details to come...