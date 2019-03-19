

CTV Edmonton





Fire crews are on scene at the Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin, where flames have engulfed the building.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Shortly after Wetaskiwin Fire arrived on scene, they called in help from the Camrose, Leduc and Millet fire departments.

We currently have units on scene in Wetaskiwin at the Rose Country Inn, assisting our brothers and sisters from Wetaskiwin Fire in battling a large structure fire. — Millet Fire Dept (@milletfire) March 19, 2019

By 8:30 a.m. the building partially collapsed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the hotel was built in 1904.