Fire crews are on scene at the Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin, where flames have engulfed the building.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Shortly after Wetaskiwin Fire arrived on scene, they called in help from the Camrose, Leduc and Millet fire departments. 

 

By 8:30 a.m. the building partially collapsed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the hotel was built in 1904.