Historical Edmonton landmarks re-created by model train enthusiasts
A model train display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre incorporates Edmonton's history in its layouts.
In progress since 2006, one member of the Edmonton Train Collectors club has started 3D-printing buildings to make a historically accurate scene depicting the city's first train station.
The scene shows the now torn-down Canadian Northern Station, which was located near where Rogers Place is now. A different section also has a replica of the old number 10 fire station that is now the Youth Empowerment & Support Service building.
An Edmonton Train Collectors club display showing the Canadian Northern Station (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson).
"It's just a trip back in time for a lot of people," said John Bell, Edmonton Train Collectors president.
The works of art are produced by members of the club after researching old train stations and landmarks.
An Edmonton Train Collectors club display showing the Canadian Northern Station (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson).
Each of the group's 16 members brings their own trains to show off — some of which are nearly 100 years old.
"We wanted a historical element to it," Bell added. "It allows us to bring in Edmonton references and gives people, gives us something to talk about."
"And we're going to keep adding things. You know I would like to have the Princess Theatre or the Strathcona Hotel or the Transit Hotel, they would be great local landmarks to add to the layout."
The collection can be viewed for free from Thursday to Sunday at Bonnie Doon mall.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One dead, six remain missing as police search for victims of fire in Old Montreal
One person has been confirmed dead and six people remain missing as police continue to search for victims after a fire swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
5 Connecticut children dead after crash in New York
Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from 8 to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
Trails of human bacteria from sneezing and coughing preserved on Mount Everest: study
Even at one of the tallest natural peaks on Earth, humans have left their mark in a trail of bacteria as researchers have found germs from coughing and sneezing that have been potentially preserved for centuries on Mount Everest.
Putin's world just got a lot smaller with the ICC's arrest warrant
President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world but with the International Criminal Court's war crimes charges against him, Putin's world just got smaller.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.
Calgary
-
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
-
Wild West Baton twirling competition takes over Calgary
Around 120 baton twirling athletes competed in the Wild West Competition and regional championships in Calgary this weekend.
-
Petition seeks Last of Us star Pedro Pascal as Calgary Stampede parade marshal
When winter is over - and it has to be, doesn't it? - Calgarians turn their attention to other things, such as who they would like to see as the Calgary Stampede parade marshal.
Saskatoon
-
Bedard fever hits Saskatoon
After weeks of anticipation, the day Saskatoon Blades fans have been waiting for finally came.
-
Province overturns city decision to block 112-unit condo development in downtown Saskatoon
A provincial appeal board has overturned a city decision to block the development of a 112-unit apartment on former Knox United Church land.
-
Two vehicles totaled in Prince Albert police cruiser collision
A Prince Albert police officer totaled their cruiser on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle on 2nd Avenue West.
Regina
-
Cost of travel nurses in Sask. justified due to threat of service disruptions: province
Travel nurses go from place to place, all over the world, filling in wherever help is needed. To assist with current shortages, some are in Saskatchewan.
-
'An absolute gift': Sask. Métis tattoo artist incorporates culture into design
Pile O Bones hosted their 18th annual tattoo convention at the Turvey Centre on the weekend where artists from around the country were able to highlight their talent.
-
Experience Regina apologizes following criticism over 'offensive' slogans
Some residents of Saskatchewan's capital city have been vocal with their disapproval of Tourism Regina's latest rebrand, prompting an apology from the organization.
Atlantic
-
UPEI coach defends team's actions after U of A skates off without handshake
The University of Prince Edward Island coach is defending the team’s actions, after the University of Alberta team skated off the ice without handshakes at the U Sports Men’s Hockey National Championship in Charlottetown.
-
The Ukrainian Store finds a new home
After having to leave their Bayers road location, The Ukrainian Store has found a new spot on Agricola street.
-
Huts for the homeless: New initiative aimed at providing shelter in Sydney
The owner of four pizza shops In CBRM is collecting clothing & camping supplies for the homeless.
Toronto
-
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
-
Man charged in deadly high-speed collision in Etobicoke
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Montreal
-
One dead, six remain missing as police search for victims of fire in Old Montreal
One person has been confirmed dead and six people remain missing as police continue to search for victims after a fire swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
-
Teen seriously injured in Riviere-des-Prairies stabbing, two teens arrested
Two teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing that left a 16-year-old with serious injuries, say Montreal police.
-
Montreal welcomes back first full St. Paddy's Day parade since 2019
Thousands of Montrealers lined St. Catherine Street to welcome back the first full St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019.
Ottawa
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Wild turkeys keeping visitors on their toes at the Mud Lake Trail
If your are yearning to walk the trails around Mud Lake in the Britannia Conservation Area, be aware there are wild turkeys looking for mates. A gang of three have been chasing and pecking at visitors to the nature trail for weeks.
-
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Joe Biden's last official visit to Canada came with a palpable sense of foreboding. Six years later, Biden is coming back -- this time as U.S. president -- and the world is very different. His message likely won't be.
Kitchener
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
-
Most-read stories of the week: St. Patrick's Day in Waterloo, Trudeau in Guelph, defrauding doulas
St. Patrick's day street parties in Waterloo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Guelph, and a woman charged with defrauding doulas round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Life-threatening injuries for person rescued from Grand River in Brantford
A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the Grand River.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth pulled over on closed highway in an allegedly stolen car
A Timmins youth has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police say.
-
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
-
AFN Manitoba Regional Chief to speak at UN water conference
A Manitoban is in New York this week speaking up for the water rights of First Nations people across Canada
-
'A basic human right': Manitoba NDP promise free birth control if elected
The NDP are promising free birth control to Manitobans if they win the provincial election this fall.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
-
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
-
As Instagram-famous hiking trail re-opens, traffic chaos returns to Deep Cove
The re-opening of a popular hiking trail brought crowds of people and fierce competition for parking to North Vancouver's Deep Cove Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill RCMP violated suspect's Charter rights during detention, judge rules
Mounties in Port McNeill violated a suspect's Charter rights by failing to allow him to contact a lawyer promptly after his 2019 drug trafficking arrest, a judge has ruled.
-
FortisBC bills set to drop starting April 1
B.C. natural gas users will soon see their bills decrease.
-
Man seriously injured in downtown Nanaimo shooting
One man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in downtown Nanaimo this weekend, according to authorities.