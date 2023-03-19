Historical Edmonton landmarks re-created by model train enthusiasts

A model train display at Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre incorporates Edmonton's history in its layouts.

In progress since 2006, one member of the Edmonton Train Collectors club has started 3D-printing buildings to make a historically accurate scene depicting the city's first train station.

The scene shows the now torn-down Canadian Northern Station, which was located near where Rogers Place is now. A different section also has a replica of the old number 10 fire station that is now the Youth Empowerment & Support Service building.

An Edmonton Train Collectors club display showing the Canadian Northern Station (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson).

"It's just a trip back in time for a lot of people," said John Bell, Edmonton Train Collectors president.

The works of art are produced by members of the club after researching old train stations and landmarks.

Each of the group's 16 members brings their own trains to show off — some of which are nearly 100 years old.

"We wanted a historical element to it," Bell added. "It allows us to bring in Edmonton references and gives people, gives us something to talk about."

"And we're going to keep adding things. You know I would like to have the Princess Theatre or the Strathcona Hotel or the Transit Hotel, they would be great local landmarks to add to the layout."

The collection can be viewed for free from Thursday to Sunday at Bonnie Doon mall.