EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Banff and Jasper. A special weather statement involving snow has also been issued for Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Kananaskis and Canmore.

Snow is forecasted to start falling Thursday evening, bringing 15-25 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.

Areas in the special weather statement area could see 10-20 centimetres of snow by Saturday. Warm, dry, gusty conditions could also cause precipitation in valleys or lower elevations.

Holiday travel through the mountains could be impacted on Friday and Saturday on routes like highways 1, 3, and 93.

Environment Canada urges drivers to drive for the conditions and slow down or be prepared to stop in case of reduced visibility.