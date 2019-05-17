

CTV Edmonton





Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire in the Holyrood neighbourhood Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says fire was reported at 6:36 a.m. at 93 Avenue and 85 Street. Crews arrived on scene at 6:40 a.m..

The fire was deemed under control at 7:32 a.m..

Fire officials tell CTV News a dog was taken to the emergency vet and may need to be euthanized.

The cause is still under investigation and damage estimates are not known at this time.

More to come...