EDMONTON -- A north Edmonton home has been destroyed by fire and two neighbouring houses have also been damaged after flames broke out early this morning.

Fire crews responded to multiple 911 calls just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday about a house on fire near 137 Avenue and 37 Street.

No injuries were reported and all buildings at risk were safely evacuated.

Fire investigators remain on scene to determine the cause of the fire as well as damage estimates.