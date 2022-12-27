Homeward bound: Local Senator, Twitter users help reunite stranded toy bunny

A stuffed rabbit found at Vancouver International Airport is on the way home to family staying Edmonton after Paula Simons posted about the lost toy on Twitter. (Source: Paula Simons/Twitter) A stuffed rabbit found at Vancouver International Airport is on the way home to family staying Edmonton after Paula Simons posted about the lost toy on Twitter. (Source: Paula Simons/Twitter)

