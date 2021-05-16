EDMONTON -- A man was found dead Sunday morning in the Kildare neighbourhood of north Edmonton.

Police told CTV News Edmonton they were called to a home near 142 Avenue and 80 Street for a weapons complaint and disturbance around 2:30 a.m.

The victim’s age or name was not released.

Edmonton police say there is no word on any suspects or arrests at this point as their investigation continues.

An autopsy is yet to be scheduled.