Homicide detectives investigate death in north Edmonton
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 11:58AM MDT
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man they believe to be suspicious Sunday morning (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)
EDMONTON -- A man was found dead Sunday morning in the Kildare neighbourhood of north Edmonton.
Police told CTV News Edmonton they were called to a home near 142 Avenue and 80 Street for a weapons complaint and disturbance around 2:30 a.m.
The victim’s age or name was not released.
Edmonton police say there is no word on any suspects or arrests at this point as their investigation continues.
An autopsy is yet to be scheduled.