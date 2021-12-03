Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Balwin

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead at a home they were called out to for a weapons complaint.

Officers were called out around 12:40 p.m. to the home in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Balwin, near 67 Street and 127 Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.