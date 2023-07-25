Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of 172 Avenue and 111 Street at around 5:30 p.m. and found a male with serious injuries, Edmonton Police Service said.

He died on scene.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating his death.

EPS asks anyone with dashcam footage or who drove through the area between 5 and p.m. to call them.