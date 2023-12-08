Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead
A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
A homicide at the residence was reported at 8 a.m., local RCMP say.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
Police did not describe their relationship but said both people lived there.
They also said they are "not looking for any suspects."
Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation.
