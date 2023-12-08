EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead

    Westlock, Alta. Westlock, Alta.

    A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.

    A homicide at the residence was reported at 8 a.m., local RCMP say.

    When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

    Police did not describe their relationship but said both people lived there.

    They also said they are "not looking for any suspects."

    Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News