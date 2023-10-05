Edmonton

    • Homicide unit investigating Chinatown death

    Police are investigating a suspicious death on 97 Street.

    Emergency crews received a call about an unresponsive male in front of a business at 97 Street and 107 Avenue around 7:10 a.m.

    Paramedics attempted to save the victim, but he died at the scene.

    The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit has now taken over the investigation.

    CTV News Edmonton saw police take one person into custody.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton  

