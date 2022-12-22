'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver

Edmonton's newest independent pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.

The family-owned Pure Care Pharmacy provides all the normal services a dispensing pharmacy would, but also offers some basic clinical and medical consultations, including for asthma, diabetes, chronic conditions, and minor ailments.

"Our pharmacist can sit down with you one-to-one to address your health concerns and consult with you," explained Diva Niaz, co-owner and clinical pharmacist.

"Our pharmacist can prescribe, renew prescriptions, monitor and follow up," Diva added. "If you require blood work, our pharmacist can send you for lab work and collaborate with your family physician to make sure everyone within the circle of care is informed."

Diva and her brother, Kambez Niaz, immigrated to Canada in 2001. The pair were born in Afghanistan but raised in Moscow.

They learned English as they attended high school and completed their studies at the University of Alberta, with Diva focusing on becoming a pharmacist and Kambez a CPA.

"We knew together we wanted to put out skillsets and come up with a business idea," Kambez said, adding that they settled on opening a pharmacy.

"We didn't want to be a traditional pharmacy like every other one," he added. "We are intentional in the way we have presented our storefront and the products we have."

While the traditional over-the-counter medication is there, the pharmacy has a more welcoming feel, with private consultation rooms and a living room-style waiting room.

"The intention behind that design was to make sure that people got a relaxed feel and atmosphere when they walk in and to really show them a new take on pharmacies as a whole," Kambez said.

After opening in May, the pair of budding entrepreneurs pivoted to provide more clinical services after seeing community members' difficulties in accessing primary healthcare.

They decided to adapt their dream pharmacy to better suit the community's needs. Kambez says their walk-in model and basic medical consultations are meant to supplement having a family doctor.

"There's a lot of things we can take off their plate because they may be seen as too minor or too quick," he said, adding that for people who don't have a regular physician, the clinic can support basic medical needs.

"We are essentially hoping to close the gap to lessen the burden on our health-care system and be a health professional that is directly accessible to the public," Diva said. "We provide direct access to individuals for a health-care professional in the community."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb