EDMONTON -- It’s not everyday that you see a Lamborghini Huracan V10 driving down the streets of Edmonton. Oren Zamir, the owner of the exotic vehicle, is taking passengers for a spin in exchange for donations to support kids fighting cancer.

“It’s interesting to see kids with cancer, to see how they still smile and are still happy and they fight the craziest battles. It’s a privilege to help. I love driving. I already own the toy, might as well share it," he said Friday.

With a price tag of about $300,000, Zamir’s “toy” is bringing joy.

Horsepower for Hope is a joint effort between Edmontonians with fancy cars with seats to spare and the Kids with Cancer Society.

Zamir has been offering up his high-powered car for the past three years to help raise funds for the society. He’s taking his love for luxury and lighting the way for hope.

“I truly do enjoy cars, it’s my passion. It’s the best feeling when someone comes and says ‘this is my dream car, this is an item off my bucket list.’ I’ve met the real people that are benefiting from this and I think more often than not, when you’re giving to charity you assume it’s for a good cause but you don’t get to see it first hand. It’s incredible.”

With a garage full of luxury cars, the Zamir family is doing double-duty this year. Allie, Zamir’s wife, is also taking to the wheel to support the cause. She’s taking people for a spin in what he calls the “safe supercar”— their hybrid BMW I8.

“She’s not as big of a driver as me, but she loves the cause and the people,” he said.

Both Zamir’s grandmothers have suffered from cancer. Zamir and his wife also have three kids of their own, which is why this cause is so important to them.

“Most parents are blessed, their kids are healthy and you know life is good,” he said. “As soon as you hear about the people that are dealing with it and then take the financial challenges it brings, the mental challenges, the relationship strains, to see your kids go through these things its truly awful. I feel like it’s the least we can do is to support and show some love and try to make things better for these people.”

Zamir’s had a bit of a late start this year due to the pandemic, but he’s collected just over $8,700 of donations so far. He hopes to reach his goal of $10,000 by Saturday evening. He’s willing to be someone’s personal chauffeur, whether they need a ride to dinner or even the grocery store. Instead of calling a cab, or taking a bus, Edmontonians can ride in supercar style and support a great cause.

“Edmonton is a big city. Even if 100 people donate $15, we will get there. Anything is welcome. I would be so blessed if I was able to influence more people to open their hearts, understand this important cause and actually go and contribute,” said Zamir.

Even if you’re unable to go for a spin, he says donations are greatly appreciated.

To contact him for a ride you can email him directly at oraizen88@gmail.com or make donations online. Donations that exceed $15 are eligible for a tax receipt.