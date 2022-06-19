Hot cars and dads: Families mark Father's Day at Edmonton car show

Car enthusiasts and families took advantage of the warm weather to enjoy the Edmonton Father's Day Car Show.

For the Bender family, attending the annual event has been a tradition since 2005.

"It was always our favourite show to go check out and see," Quinn Bender said, with his arms around his daughter Breanna, 8, and son Collins, 7.

"We had our kids and we had a little fibreglass tot rod that we would bring every year and we would have a picture in front of their sign," Quinn added.

"Unfortunately, they've grown out of that, and now we are into just bringing the one car down and it's gotta be a convertible."

Quinn Bender sits in his convertible with his daughter Breanna, 8, and son Collins, 7, at the Edmonton Father's Day Car Show (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

Sharing the day with his two kids and showing off his sweet ride is something Quinn looks forward to every year.

"It's just a big family atmosphere that's here," he said. "There's a lot of people that come down. It just has a really good home vibe to it."

"It's an excellent way to spend Father's Day."

"I like walking around with my dad," Collins added.

For Breanna, the quality time is the highlight, as well as meeting new furry friends.

"Petting all the dogs (are my favourite)," she told CTV News Edmonton.

Hosted at Celebration Church, the event welcomed around 400 show cars and hundreds of visitors for the 19th time.

"They're from any kind of era," said Dennis Varty, the church's pastor. "You wanna find it, it's pretty much here.

"Guys have done an amazing job on the restorations and so they're quite a sight to see," he added. "It's all about providing something for families to do that dads will enjoy. Dads and cars is just a really good mixture."

All seven members of the Oliver household, representing three generations, attended the car show for the first time this year, a potential new tradition on the horizon.

Three generations of the Oliver family enjoyed the car show on Father's Day (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

"I was looking for something to do," said Alexander Oliver said. "I didn't realize how big it was. This is massive. I can't believe how many people are here and cars are here."

"We get to enjoy the cars and the ladies get to see the hot cars we used to have in my day," said Loren Oliver, his father.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb