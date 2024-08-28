How attractive are Edmonton Oilers players? AI ranks NHL teams

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and everyone has their own preferences when it comes to determining attractiveness.

That said, artificial intelligence has ranked NHL players' attractiveness to determine the most and least attractive teams in the league.

Sports betting site Tonybet used the Attractiveness Test's AI tool to rank 1,079 NHL players.

Much to Oilers' fans chagrin, the team didn't crack the top 10, or even the top 50 per cent of the league.

The most attractive team in the NHL was determined to be the Vancouver Canucks with an overall score of 7.841 out of 10. Nils Åman was ranked the most handsome on the team, with a score of 9.33.

The rest of the top 10 teams and their highest-ranked players include:

2 - New York Rangers (7.840) - Jake Leschyshyn (9.38)

3 - Detroit Red Wings (7.699) - Tim Gettinger (9.54)

4 - San Jose Sharks (7.685) - Filip Zadina (9.25)

5 - Philadelphia Flyers (7.683) - Samuel Ersson (9.25)

6 - Winnipeg Jets (7.678) - Ville Heinola (8.91)

7 - Los Angeles Kings (7.654) - Alex Laferriere (9.25)

8 - Washington Capitals (7.635)

9 - Nashville Predators (7.626)

10 - Pittsburgh Penguins (7.600) - Karel Plasek (9.52)

The highest-ranked players for Washington and Nashville were not provided.

The least attractive NHL team, with an overall score of 6.941, was determined to be the St. Louis Blues. At the time the study was done, the highest ranked player, David Jiricek, had a personal score of 8.42.

The rest of the lowest-ranked teams include:

31 - Florida Panthers (7.185)

30 - Ottawa Senators (7.196)

29 - Anaheim Ducks (7.215)

28 - New York Islanders (7.247)

27 - Utah Hockey Club (7.284)

26 - Dallas Stars (7.374)

25 - Edmonton Oilers (7.397)

24 - Seattle Kraken (7.403)

23 - Colorado Avalanche (7.421)

With a score of 9.96 out of 10, Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was determined to be the most attractive NHL player.

Former Oiler Dylan Holloway was ranked as the sixth most attractive player with a score of 9.6.

The rankings were determined before Holloway joined the Blues.