How Edmonton is preparing for the Stanley Cup Final

It has been 18 years since the Edmonton Oilers were ousted by the Carolina Hurricanes and 34 years since they've raised the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers are preparing for their first game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on June 8 (6 p.m.), and the city's tourism arm has some preparations of its own for the last stretch of the season.

Traci Bednard of Explore Edmonton spoke with CTV News Edmonton regarding how making it to the finals will help promote our city and open new avenues for tourism.

"When people visit our city, they rate us very highly," said Bednard. "We had 300 buyers from international markets in Edmonton, and they participated in the arena at the hockey games, but they also participated in the watch parties, and they were absolutely blown away."

"You don't need to be a sports fan to admire and want to be part of the Edmonton excitement."

Bednard said Explore Edmonton was "careful about putting in too much planning" until the Oilers won their most-recent playoff series, and to expect more announcements on events from the city and business owners.

The River Cree Resort and Casino is doing their part by hosting Oilers watch parties featuring a 22,000-square-foot outdoor tent with an all-you-can-eat buffet, giveaways and beer on tap.

"We've sold out every single event that we've had out here," said Jayne Behm, Marketing and Media at River Cree Resort. "We think it's so important to service the communities around us as well west of Edmonton (such as) Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and the surrounding communities."

The City of Edmonton also has a few cards to play when planning for the Oilers' Stanley Cup run. The city's Nicole Poirier describes how games require additional planning of city services.

"Anytime there's a game night, whether it's home or away, the City of Edmonton is involved in terms of coordinating all the civic services, the police, the traffic and the transit detours," Poirier said. "Now that we've made the actual final, the Walterdale Bridge will be lit in blue and orange for the Oilers."

Poirier added that on Wednesday, 200 City Hall School students will join Mayor Sohi and Oilers mascot Hunter to move the Oilers along the bracket to cheer them on in hopes that they finally hoist the Cup after 34 years.