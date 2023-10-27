EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • How to get to 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

    For those heading to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday for the NHL's Heritage Classic, public transit is probably their most convenient option.

    As fans who attend football games and other events at Edmonton's outdoor stadium know, city transit's LRT system and park-and-ride bus option drop spectators off outside the venue, which will seat upwards of 60,000 for the Edmonton Oilers-Calgary Flames clash that's set to begin at 5 p.m., with the gates at Commonwealth opening at 3 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. at nearby Clarke Stadium for a pre-game concert.

    LRT trains on the Capital Line, which will run more frequently starting at 3 p.m., stop at the recently renovated Stadium station. Free parking for riders is also available at Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations.

    Ticket-holders considering the park-and-ride bus option, which will run every 10 minutes starting at 12:45 p.m. then every five minutes starting at 3 p.m., can access the service at one of five lots across the city, four of which offer free parking:

    • Davies Transit Centre
    • Eau Claires Transit Centre
    • Lewis Farms Transit Centre
    • Naki Transit Centre
    • NAIT Lots A, B and D (parking $6 per vehicle)

    Bus routes 2, 3 and 101 provide bus service to the stadium.

    Unlike for Edmonton Elks' CFL games, regular fares apply for transit options to the stadium for the Heritage Classic.

    Map of parking lots and gates at Commonwealth Stadium for the Heritage Classic on Oct. 29, 2023. (Source: NHL)

    BESIDES PUBLIC TRANSIT:

    • Limited accessible parking will be available adjacent to the stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will be available at Lot A (112 Avenue at 90 Street), Lot B (west side of stadium), Lot C (south side) and Lot D (south entrance on Stadium Road).
    • Dedicated Accessible Transit Service (DATS) is welcome.
    • Attendees can make use of two rideshare locations: 82 Street and 113 Avenue (north side) and 85 Street and 106A Avenue (south side).
    • A dedicated stadium drop-off and pick-up area will be located on the curb lane of 112 Avenue eastbound at 90 Street.
    • A dedicated accessible stadium drop-off and pick-up area will be located at Lot A (112 Avenue at 90 Street) at the bottom of Gate 6.
    • The Borden Park West Lot, managed by the Edmonton Expo Centre, will be open for parking for the event. Charge: $15 per vehicle. Located on 78 Street north of 112 Avenue.
    • Bicycle riders can access supervised bike parking at Clarke Stadium.

    Commonwealth Stadium neighbourhood parking restrictions map (Source: City of Edmonton)

    ALSO:

    • Parking restrictions in the neighbourhoods surrounding Commonwealth will be in effect. Only vehicles with a valid permit will be allowed to park in restricted residential parking areas in an area bounded roughly by 118 Avenue to the north, 97 Street to the west, Jasper Avenue to the south and 76 Street to the east. Vehicles violating the restrictions may be fined $100 and towed to an impound lot.
    • Residents providing parking spaces on private property — such as in a driveway, back yard or front yard — is prohibited in residential zones. Violators may be subject to fines.
    • Drivers can expect at least one major road near the stadium to be less congested as they dare to navigate the area as the new Latta Bridge on Jasper Avenue will reopen on Sunday. The new bridge, which replaced its 80-year-old predecessor between 90 and 91 streets, has been widened and includes a new shared-use path. 

