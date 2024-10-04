Rodeo, football and Halloween scares: here's what to do in Edmonton this weekend

If you're looking for something to do in Edmonton this weekend, you're in luck. From spooky Halloween events to bull riding to theatre, there's something for everyone.

Get the latest Edmonton updates right to your inbox

For more information or tickets to an event, visit the linked website.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo returned to Edmonton this week. Catch all the cowboy and cowgirl action at Rogers Place until Saturday.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) hands off to running back Javon Leake (22) during the first half of CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina, on Saturday, August 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu)

If you prefer football over barrel racing, the Edmonton Elks are taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium at 5 p.m. The theme of the game is Hollywood night.

If you're gearing up for Halloween, you may want to check out Dark at Fort Edmonton Park. Escape a menacing jokester whose grand gesture is murder.

Visit a farm where a sinister deal harvests gruesome consequences.

Dare to discover what nightmares are made of when demons come knocking at three in the morning.

Enjoy food, spooky cocktails and a live DJ.

Dark runs from Oct. 4 to Nov. 2.

Hand-carved pumpkins depicting four of the Seven Dwarfs -- Bashful, Dopey, Happy and Sneezy -- on display at Pumpkins After Dark in Edmonton's Borden Park on Sept. 26, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)

For a more family-friendly Halloween experience, check out Pumpkins after Dark. See more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins as you walk through Borden Park.

The event promises no jump-scares, friendly enough for even the littlest family members to attend.

The hours for Oct. 3 to 6 are 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Citadel Theatre in Edmonton.

The classic Tennessee Williams play is on at the Citadel Theatre until Oct. 13.

The show is 14+ and does feature adult themes.

The 38th edition of the annual film festival wraps up on Saturday, with the screening of three films and a closing night gala.

Head down to the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to taste, sample and buy locally crafted condiments, preserves, alcohol and chocolates. An international variety of restaurants and caterers serving up gourmet meals to try at the event.