How to spend Family Day long weekend in Edmonton
Here's how you can spend Family Day weekend in Edmonton.
EVENTS
Silver Skate Festival
This long-standing tradition at Hawrelak Park kicked off Feb. 11 and runs until the 21st. The Silver Skate Festival features food, music, snow and ice sculptures, and other river valley activities.
Family Week at TWOSE
Try your hand at DNA extraction, or experience what it's like to lose hand-eye coordination in space at Telus World of Science Edmonton Feb. 16-21.
All-Canadian Winter
Family Day falls within the University of Alberta Botanic Garden's All-Canadian Winter event offered Jan. 29 through March. 13. The 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event is an opportunity to stroll through the winter garden, try kicksledding or snowshoeing, and enjoy music and food around a fire.
Little Ray's exhibit
A sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons and more are at West Edmonton Mall until the end of March, hosted by the exotic animal rescue Little Ray's Nature Centres.
Elk Island Snowshoe and Stargaze
Elk Island National Park is hosting a guided snowshoe hike around Astotin Lake in the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.
SPORTS
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Sunday.
Edmonton Oil Kings
The Oil Kings face off against the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday and Winnipeg Ice on Monday at Rogers Place.
Family Fishing Weekend
Family Day weekend is one of two weeks in Alberta throughout the year during which no fishing licence is required.
Tubing at Edmonton Ski Club
Go tubing in Edmonton's river valley at the Edmonton Ski Club.
Elks season ticket flash sale
The Edmonton Elks' promotion offer to new season ticket holders opens on Family Day. For three days, a limited number of regular season tickets will be available for $99.
CHARITABLE
11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic
Eighty-three hockey teams will take part in the 11th Annual Stollery Family Day Classic at the Terwillegar Community Rec Centre Feb. 18-21. Since 2011, the event has raised $3.2 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and Hockey Edmonton.
Together at the Table Event
On Feb. 21, Food Banks Alberta is hosting a free virtual dinner and a show, headlined by Edmonton's Stump Kitchen's Alexis Hillyard, who will lead the cooking demonstration, and magician Michael Bourada.
SHOWS
That's Entertainment, by The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra
The Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra are putting on performances of That’s Entertainment! Celebrating the Hollywood Film Musical on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Frozen Princess Bride
The Frozen Princess Bride is a two-act musical comedy written for kids and put on by the Jubilations Theatre. The Saturday event comes with a meal, and runs until March. 26.
International Festival of Winter Cinema
Catch the wrap up of the International Festival of Winter Cinema at Hawrelak Park. The event features cinema with winter, alpine, and polar themes of any style or genre.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction to prevent blocking Ambassador Bridge
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
Saturday at 7 p.m. EST on CTV: W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
Calgary
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.
-
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
Saskatoon
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people are without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death; Level 1 takes effect Friday night
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday and a slight drop in hospitalizations.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Toronto
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Toronto teacher takes on doughnut making to revive the classics
At the Country Style coffee and donut shop near Pearson Airport, Chanel Warshafsky sat at a picnic bench with her father, honey dip doughnut in hand, and watched the planes fly by.
-
Toronto police warn of heavier presence downtown this weekend amid ongoing convoy protests in Ottawa
Toronto police say they are deploying a heavier presence downtown this weekend due to the recent convoy protests across the country, especially in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Strike, pressure tactics planned in Quebec's community sector next week
There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by 'secured area' checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Here’s what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy' occupation
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Call from concerned citizen prompts police search in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police were in the area of West Galt in Cambridge early Friday morning, after a concerned citizen saw a what appeared to be “a male walking with inappropriate clothing for the weather.”
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba adds two new COVID-19 deaths; hospital numbers below 600
Manitoba added two new deaths on Friday related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,649.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 21 arrests in Ottawa; interim chief to provide update
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.
Vancouver
-
Possible 'cannibalistic behaviour' of sturgeon a 'big concern' for health of B.C.'s Fraser River: conservation group
A conservation group says it's concerned about the health of B.C.'s Fraser River after a large white sturgeon was spotted with a smaller sturgeon in its mouth earlier this month.
-
Surrey mayor receives 'dishonourable mention' from Code of Silence Awards
The decision to ban seven seniors from Surrey city council meetings has earned Mayor Doug McCallum and four councillors a "dishonourable mention" from the annual Code of Silence Awards.
-
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.
-
Victoria dental clinic that supports vulnerable people in need of donations
The Cool Aid Dental Clinic in downtown Victoria is dedicated to people with poor access to oral care – including refugees, people with disabilities, and those who are unhoused – and now it's asking for support so it can continue to offer services to those who need it most.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update of the week
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Friday afternoon.