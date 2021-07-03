EDMONTON -- Albertans and visitors to the province can try their hand at fishing for free this weekend as part of Environment and Parks Family Fishing Weekend.

Normally, visitors or residents who want to fish in the province must purchase a sport fishing licence.

During Family Fishing Weekends, no licence is required and anyone can give fishing a try on any body of water with an open fishing season.

Alberta hosts two free Family Fishing Weekends each year; one in February during the Family Day long weekend and the other in July during the weekend following Canada Day.

Alberta Environment and Parks reminds those going fishing that while it may be free on July 3 and 4 all sport fishing regulations still apply to anglers of all ages and residence, including catch limits.

Free fishing is not available within national parks.

The province stocks approximately 300 lakes, ponds and rivers for anglers to enjoy.

To fish outside of Family Fishing Weekends, Alberta residents aged 16 to 64 or visitors to the province over 16 years oldrequire a Wildlife Identification Number (WIN) card and provincial sport fishing licence.

To learn more about Family Fishing Weekends, visit Alberta Environment and Parks.