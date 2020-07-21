EDMONTON -- Westrich Pacific is looking to get the design approved for a tower that they say will go up faster than any tower of its size previously in Edmonton.

The company behind the Ultima and Encore towers is now looking to build Hudson, a rental tower, downtown by the Western Canadian Bank.

“Obviously it’s going to create jobs, consumer confidence. That project is an $80 million budget,” said Ritchie Lam, one of Westrich Pacific’s CEOs.

The project seeks to utilize an existing above-ground parkade even though parking spaces aren’t required after a recent city council bylaw change.

The move to keep the parkade is something the company said will save both money and time.

The company is working on a six storey tower in south Edmonton, they said the proposed 33 storey Hudson Tower would take the around the same amount of time to build.

The tower was presented to the design committee Tuesday night.

“We’re asking for a few variances from the city. One of them is height, the other is setback on it. It’s currently zoned for 27 storeys and we’re looking for 33 storeys right now.”

The company is expected to hear back from the committee within a few days.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk